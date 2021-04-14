Bettor Wins $3K After Wagering $1 on 4-Leg First-Basket NBA Parlay

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

A bettor won over $3,000 on a $1 bet Tuesday night via a first-basket parlay through DraftKings.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted a screenshot of the bet, which yielded a payout of $3,059:

The bettor placed a wager on four players to score the first field goal in their respective games and needed each to come through to win.

The parlay was made up of guard Devin Booker scoring first for the Phoenix Suns against the Miami Heat, forward Jayson Tatum scoring first for the Boston Celtics against the Portland Trail Blazers, center Moses Brown scoring first for the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Utah Jazz and forward Marcus Morris Sr. scoring first for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Indiana Pacers.

Booker had the best odds of the four players to score first at +475 (bet $100 to win $475), which comes as little surprise since he is among the NBA's premier scorers with 25.7 points per game.

Brown had the longest odds at +850 given that he is averaging just 8.7 points per contest, although he has scored in double figures in four of his past six games, including a 12-point effort Tuesday.

Given that five players start for each team, the odds were very much stacked against the bettor in the parlay, as each player they chose only had a 1-in-10 chance at best to make the first field goal.

