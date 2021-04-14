Jadeveon Clowney Joins Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett as No. 1 Picks on Browns Roster

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns' roster now features three first overall draft picks after they announced the signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on Wednesday.

Cleveland's roster also features defensive end Myles Garrett (2017 No. 1 pick) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (2018) in addition to Clowney (2014), who signed a one-year contract worth up to $10 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Browns' number of first-round picks will likely increase to 11 when the 2021 draft kicks off April 29 unless they trade the No. 26 overall selection.

Clowney shouldn't see many double teams playing opposite Garrett, which could be the environment he needs to produce a bounce-back season.

After the 28-year-old South Carolina product got off to a sluggish start to his career with the Houston Texans, tallying just 10.5 sacks across his first three seasons, he recorded 18.5 sacks over his final two years in Houston (2017-18).

He couldn't make that level of performance over the last two seasons, racking up three sacks in 13 games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 and no sacks across eight appearances for the Tennessee Titans last year.

"We're excited to add Jadeveon to our defensive line," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's a disruptive force that will help us against the run and the pass. We've been able to make some nice additions to our defense throughout free agency and we are looking forward to getting to work, so we can improve our team."

The Browns feature one of the NFL's most talented rosters after reaching the Divisional Round of playoffs last season, and expectations will be high once again in 2021.

Cleveland is still seeking its first Super Bowl title after winning four NFL championships before the merger.