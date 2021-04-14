Video: Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Jeopardy! Contestants Not Knowing Packers Question

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jeopardy! clues would probably be much easier for the contestants if there was a hint standing right in front of them.

Or at least one would think.

All three contestants on Tuesday's show were unable to come up with the Green Bay Packers for the clue, "In the 1960s these Midwesterners earned five NFL championship trophies."

While that would otherwise be a rather ordinary development, it was far more notable during Tuesday's episode because Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the guest host. Rodgers amusingly shrugged his shoulders in response to the non-answers.

Maybe if he wins the second Super Bowl of his career during the 2021 season, Jeopardy! contestants will be more familiar with the iconic franchise.