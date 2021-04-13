Tyler Lockett Says He Wants to Retire with Seahawks After Signing New Contract

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Tyler Lockett wants to retire with the only NFL team he has ever known.

"Who wouldn't want to finish their career with a team that loves you as much as you love them," the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver said of the team, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Lockett took a step toward remaining a Seahawk throughout his career when he agreed to a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension this offseason.

Seattle selected Lockett with a third-round pick out of Kansas State in the 2015 NFL draft, and he wasted no time making an impact as a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro during his rookie campaign.

That recognition was more for his ability as an all-around contributor than just as a receiver, though, as he tallied 1,231 kick and punt return yards and two special teams touchdowns all while posting 664 yards and six touchdowns through the air.

He has gradually become less of a special teams contributor and more of a receiving threat as his career continued.

Lockett tallied 965 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches in 2018 and 1,057 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches in 2019. He finished the 2020 campaign with a career-best 100 catches for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns.

That the 28-year-old is already half of one of the best one-two punches in the league alongside DK Metcalf through the latter's second season suggests only good things are in store for Seattle's aerial attack throughout Lockett's recent contract extension.

If he gets his wish, he will likely sign another extension down the line with the Seahawks.