    Browns' Nick Chubb Launching 'Chubb Crunch' Cereal; Proceeds Will Benefit Charity

    Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb announced Tuesday he's teamed with PLB Sports and Entertainment to launch Chubb Crunch cereal, which will debut in August and benefit First Candle, a nonprofit organization focused on eradicating Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

    TMZ Sports reported a representative for PLBSE, which gained notoriety in 1998 following the release of Flutie Flakes with then-Buffalo Bills quarterback Doug Flutie, said the cereal will be similar to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, with Chubb donning superhero gear on the box.

    The two-time Pro Bowl selection said he chose First Candle to benefit from the proceeds because he lost a nephew to SIDS, per TMZ.

    "It's always been a dream to have my own cereal, especially that it benefits a cause that is close to my family," Chubb said.

    The cereal will be available online or in Heinen's Grocery Store locations around Cleveland.

    Chubb has emerged as one of the NFL's most productive running backs since the Browns selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft. He's racked up 4,134 yards from scrimmage and 30 total touchdowns across 44 career appearances.

