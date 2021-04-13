    Cardinals' Updated Depth Chart After James Conner Contract

    The Arizona Cardinals continue to load up for the 2021 NFL season, with the team announcing it signed 2018 Pro Bowler James Conner to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

    Conner joins a franchise that already added A.J. Green, J.J. Watt and Malcolm Butler this offseason.

    He'll compete for touches with Chase Edmonds, who ran for 448 yards and one touchdown while catching 53 passes for 402 yards and four scores.

    Arizona Cardinals Depth Chart—Offense

    QB: Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Chris Streveler

    RB: James Conner*, Chase Edmonds, Jonathan Ward, Eno Benjamin

    WR 1: DeAndre Hopkins, AJ Richardson

    WR 2: A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, KeeSean Johnson

    WR 3: Andy Isabella, JoJo Ward

    TE: Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels, Ian Bunting

    LT: DJ Humphries, Josh Jones, Joshua Miles

    LG: Justin Pugh, Max Garcia, Sean Harlow

    C: Rodney Hudson, Lamont Gaillard

    RG: Brian Winters, Justin Murray, Shaq Calhoun

    RT: Kelvin Beachum, Branden Bowen, Koda Martin

    The Cardinals lost Kenyan Drake to free agency after he signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Conner underwent surgery for a "very moderate turf toe-type injury" he suffered recently. The 25-year-old is expected to be back to 100 percent in June, which would leave him plenty of time to prepare for the regular season.

    Conner has yet to match the production he posted during his breakout season while filling in for Le'Veon Bell. He finished 2018 with 1,470 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns.

    As long as Edmonds stays healthy, the Cardinals won't need Conner to shoulder too heavy a load, though. Arizona split carries between Drake (239), Edmonds (97) and Kyler Murray (133) in 2020.

    If anything, Conner might benefit from the support he'll have in Arizona after having missed nine games between 2019 and 2020. The downfield threat Green and DeAndre Hopkins pose should open up some space as well, which was a dimension the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't possess last season.

