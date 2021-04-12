Ariel Young's Cousin Tiffany Verhulst Says Britt Reid's Charges Aren't 'Harsh Enough'

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Tiffany Verhulst, who is the cousin of five-year-old crash victim Ariel Young, does not think the charges brought against former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid are harsh enough for the role he allegedly played in the crash.

"We don't believe the charges are fair or harsh enough," Verhulst said, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. "It's been incredibly hard knowing he's out every day living his normal life and Ariel's life is completely changed … Our whole family's life changed due to him making the decision to drink and drive."

Per KSHB in Kansas City, Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was charged with the class D felony of driving while intoxicated-serious physical injury stemming from the Feb. 4 crash that left Young hospitalized with a serious brain injury.

Epstein reported that charging documents released Monday said Reid had a serum blood alcohol concentration at .113 approximately two hours after the crash.

The documents also said medical records show Young suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, left parietal (skull) fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas. She was in a coma before her family announced she was awake 11 days later and was hospitalized until her April 2 release.

"The hope is that her pediatric brain injury will heal better in a familiar setting," family attorney Tom Porto said. "As of right now, she still cannot walk or talk and depends on a feeding tube for basic nutrition."

Reid could face between one and seven years in jail, and prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond. Reid is due back in court on May 27, per KSHB.

Epstein noted Reid pleaded guilty to simple assault, carrying a firearm without a license and possessing a controlled substance without registration in 2007 after he pointed a gun at another driver.

He also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance without registration, and use and possession of drug paraphernalia from another 2007 incident.

Reid was an assistant coach for the Chiefs for eight seasons, but the team did not renew his contract following the 2020 campaign.