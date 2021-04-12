NHL Postpones Blues vs. Wild After Police Killing of Daunte Wright

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL announced Monday's game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues has been postponed after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota:

A police officer shot and killed Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb Sunday afternoon, via CNN. The police said he was initially pulled over due to an expired tag but they later learned of an outstanding warrant. He was shot while attempting to return to his vehicle.

Protests have taken place outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department Monday and the state has mobilized the National Guard.

The fatal shooting took place about 10 miles away from the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd, who died in May 2020. Video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes despite Floyd pleading that he could not breathe.

The Wild-Blues matchup was set to take place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The game will now take place on May 12, which will, as of now, serve as the final game of the regular season for both teams. Minnesota has an off day Tuesday but the team is scheduled to host the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Twins announced they would postpone their game against the Boston Red Sox Monday. The NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets was also postponed.