    Nets vs. Timberwolves Postponed After Police Killing of Daunte Wright

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2021
    Alerted 20m ago in the B/R App

    Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

    Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets that was scheduled to take place at the Target Center has been postponed.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the news, noting the game was postponed in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the game could be played Tuesday with both teams not scheduled to play again until Wednesday.

    The Minnesota Twins announced their game against the Boston Red Sox scheduled for Monday was also postponed.

    A police officer shot and killed Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center on Sunday.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

