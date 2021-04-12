Nets vs. Timberwolves Postponed After Police Killing of Daunte Wright

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets that was scheduled to take place at the Target Center has been postponed.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the news, noting the game was postponed in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the game could be played Tuesday with both teams not scheduled to play again until Wednesday.

The Minnesota Twins announced their game against the Boston Red Sox scheduled for Monday was also postponed.

A police officer shot and killed Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center on Sunday.

