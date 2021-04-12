Andy Reid's Son Britt Charged with DWI in February Crash That Injured 5-Year-Old

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was charged with driving while intoxicated in connection with a February crash that resulted in a five-year-old girl suffering potentially permanent brain damage.

The DWI charge comes with a potential one-to-seven-year jail sentence. Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond for Reid.

