    Andy Reid's Son Britt Charged with DWI in February Crash That Injured 5-Year-Old

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2021
    Mark Brown/Getty Images

    Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was charged with driving while intoxicated in connection with a February crash that resulted in a five-year-old girl suffering potentially permanent brain damage.

    The DWI charge comes with a potential one-to-seven-year jail sentence. Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond for Reid.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

