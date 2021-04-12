    Kevin James to Play Saints' Sean Payton in 'Home Team' Movie on 'Bountygate' Scandal

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIApril 12, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Gerry Broome

    Sean Payton will be portrayed on the silver screen by actor Kevin James in a new Netflix movie titled "Home Team", about the Saints' Bountygate scandal.

    NBC Sports' Peter King shared the news Monday, noting that Payton has recently made corrections to the script and given the green light to the film.

    The Saints were accused of paying out bonuses to players who injured their opponents from 2009 to 2011. As a result, Payton was suspended for the 2012 season, and other personnel within the organization, including general manager Mickey Loomis and assistant head coach Joe Vitt, were suspended for part of that year.

    While he was sidelined, Payton coached his sixth-grade son's youth football team.

    The film will be produced by Happy Madison Productions—Adam Sandler's company. Filming will begin this year, per King.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Darnold 'Relieved' in Carolina

      Newly-acquired Panthers QB says moving on from the Jets was an emotional experience and the trade 'stings a little bit'

      Darnold 'Relieved' in Carolina
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Darnold 'Relieved' in Carolina

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Cards Win Award for D-Hop Deal

      Arizona wins 'Best Sports Transaction of the Year' from MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference for Hopkins trade

      Cards Win Award for D-Hop Deal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cards Win Award for D-Hop Deal

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Ideal NFL Landing Spots for WR Elijah Moore

      Ideal NFL Landing Spots for WR Elijah Moore
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Ideal NFL Landing Spots for WR Elijah Moore

      Michael Balko
      via NFL Analysis Network

      Kevin James as Sean Payton?

      Paul Blart Mall Cop is going to play Sean Payton in a new Netflix movie about the Saints HC

      Kevin James as Sean Payton?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kevin James as Sean Payton?

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report