    Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Teams Previously Eyeing QB Have 'Removed Themselves'

    Teams have reportedly "removed themselves" from discussions about trading for Deshaun Watson amid rampant allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against the Houston Texans quarterback.

    Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported teams would like "clarity" from the situation before deciding whether to proceed with any potential trade. More than 20 women have filed lawsuits against Watson, alleging acts such as unwanted sexual advances and forced oral sex.

