Mike Reilly Traded to Bruins from Senators for 2022 3rd-Round Draft Pick

Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins added some depth to their blue line prior to Monday's trade deadline.

On Sunday, the Ottawa Senators announced they traded Mike Reilly to Boston in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick. It wasn't the team's only move, as the Senators also announced they traded defenseman Braydon Coburn to the New York Islanders for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

Reilly is not exactly a marquee name who is going to turn that many heads when it comes to trade-deadline moves, but he is in the middle of his best offensive season as more of a two-way playmaker.

Through 40 games, he already has a career-best 19 points.

He has yet to score a goal this season, but he has been far more involved in the offensive attack and has those assist totals all while remaining a key piece on defense. Still, his plus-minus is minus-two, and he has never posted a plus-minus better than plus-one.

Yet it was clear Boston needed some help on the blue line Sunday when it lost 8-1 against the Washington Capitals.

It got some in the form of Reilly, who has also played for the Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens in his career but has yet to appear in a playoff game.

That may change now that he's on the Bruins, who are hanging on to the fourth and final postseason spot in the East Division with 48 points.