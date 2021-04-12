    Timberwolves Honor Karl-Anthony Towns' Late Mother Jacqueline with Reserved Seat

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2021
    Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Minnesota Timberwolves honored Jackie Cruz-Towns, who was the mother of Karl-Anthony Towns, during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

    Minnesota reserved a seat for her at Target Center, noting "her light made the world a brighter and better place."

    Cruz-Towns died from COVID-19 complications in April 2020.

    Towns' father, Karl Towns Sr., was in attendance for Minnesota's game against the Brooklyn Nets on March 29, and the Timberwolves big man opened up about what it was like to play in front of family following his mother's death.

    "It was really the first time having family watch me playing in person," Towns said, per ESPN's Malika Andrews. "And it's crazy seeing my dad. I'm like, 'Where's my mom? She's gonna come.' And, obviously, she's not gonna show up. That affected me, but I go out there and play the best I can for this team."

    Towns previously said his mother was one of seven relatives he lost due to COVID-19.

