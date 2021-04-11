    Taylor Hall Trade Rumors: 3 Teams Pursuing Sabres Star Ahead of 2021 Deadline

    Scott Polacek
April 12, 2021
    Taylor Hall may be on the move again.

    According to Darren Dreger of TSN, the Buffalo Sabres are "getting close" to trading the left-winger with three teams remaining "in the mix."

    Ryan Rishaug of TSN reported Sunday the Edmonton Oilers don't appear to be one of the teams actively pursuing Hall in part because they do not want to trade draft picks.

    Hall spent the first six seasons of his career on the Oilers before joining the New Jersey Devils for the next three-plus until they traded him to the Arizona Coyotes in 2019-20.

    The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with Buffalo prior to the 2020-21 campaign, and he has 19 points in 37 games. Things have not gone according to plan in the standings either, as the Sabres are 10-25-6 and in last place in the East Division.

    He represents a valuable trade chip on an expiring contract, and Buffalo has a chance to acquire some draft capital with an eye on the future, with multiple teams reportedly bidding on him.

    While Hall hasn't been at his peak form this season, he is a two-time All-Star and won the 2017-18 Hart Memorial Trophy as the league MVP when he was on the Devils with 93 points on 39 goals and 54 assists.

    He is also still theoretically in the middle of his prime and could provide a significant boost for a contending team looking for an offensive playmaker to help lead the push in the fight for the Stanley Cup.

    It appears as if it will come down to whichever team bids more prior to Monday's trade deadline.

