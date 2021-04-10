Former Browns, Falcons, Bears WR Taylor Gabriel Announces Retirement from NFL

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel announced his retirement from the NFL via Instagram on Friday after six seasons in the NFL.

Gabriel spent two years each with the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears from 2014 to 2019. The undrafted wideout from Abilene Christian finishes his career with 2,860 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 228 catches.

During his time in the NFL, the 30-year-old made $18.3 million in career earnings, per Spotrac.

At 5'7", 168 pounds, Gabriel provided a sneaky-fast option in the slot, giving his quarterbacks a deep-play threat who often benefited from cornerbacks keying in on other playmakers.

Gabriel hauled in a pass that went for 50-plus yards in all but one season. His versatility served him well, as teams also used him sparingly in the running game. He registered 191 yards and one touchdown on 28 career carries.

Gabriel, who sat out the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic, retires as a free agent after the Chicago Bears released him in February 2020.