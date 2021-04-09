Report: NFLPA Leadership Could Urge Player Boycotts Without All-Virtual Offseason

Report: NFLPA Leadership Could Urge Player Boycotts Without All-Virtual OffseasonApril 9, 2021
NFL Players Association president JC Tretter has told union members to boycott offseason training activities if the league does not agree to an all-virtual summer practice schedule, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Only about 300 of 2,500 players have workout bonuses they’d lose if they skip OTAs. Under the CBA, the lone mandatory work prior to training camp is a June minicamp, which the union also wants to be virtual this year amidst the ongoing COVID pandemic. Talks with owners continue.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday that teams expect some on-field group practices to take place this offseason with health and safety protocols at the forefront of those discussions.

