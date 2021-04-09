    Report: NFLPA Leadership Could Urge Player Boycotts Without All-Virtual Offseason

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 9, 2021

    AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

    NFL Players Association president JC Tretter has told union members to boycott offseason training activities if the league does not agree to an all-virtual summer practice schedule, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday that teams expect some on-field group practices to take place this offseason with health and safety protocols at the forefront of those discussions. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

