Masters Cut Line 2021: Full List of Players Removed from 1st Major

Some of golf's biggest names will not be playing this weekend at the Masters after failing to meet or surpass the three-over cut line at Augusta National Golf Club.

That group includes defending Masters champion and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, a pair of four-time major winners in Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka and world No. 10 Patrick Cantlay.

Here's a look at the entire Masters cut list alongside some further notes on what went wrong for that four-man group this week.

Masters: Full List of Players Cut

Danny Berger: +4

Jimmy Walker: +4

Matt Kuchar: +4

Max Homa: +4

Sergio Garcia: +4

Mike Weir: +5

Lanto Griffin: +5

Danny Willett: +5

Kevin Kisner: +5

Brooks Koepka: +5

Lee Westwood: +5

Dustin Johnson: +5

C.T. Pan: +6

Dylan Frittelli: +6

Robert Streb: +6

Rory McIlroy: +6

Bernhard Langer: +7

Pat Perez: +7

Zach Johnson: +7

Brian Gay: +8

Charles Osborne (amateur): +8

Patrick Cantlay: +8

Carlos Ortiz: +9

Ian Woosnam: +9

Jason Day: +9

Joe Long (amateur): +10

Hudson Swafford: +12

Sandy Lyle: +12

Sungjae Im: +13

Fred Couples: +13

Vijay Singh: +15

Tyler Strafaci (amateur): +17

Larry Mize: +19

Matthew Wolff: Disqualified

Dustin Johnson

Johnson, who shot a Masters tournament record 20-under last November, will not be moving onto the weekend.

It was a struggle on Thursday and Friday for Johnson, but he appeared likely to make the cut after entering Amen Corner at two over Friday.

Nothing went right for him afterward. His second shot on the par-5 15th found the water, and he could not convert a 12-footer for par.

Johnson was still safe on the cut line, but he found the pine straw on the 17th hole. To his credit, DJ hit the green in two, but he had to two-putt from 62 feet out. He could not do so and missed an eight-foot par putt.

That forced Johnson to birdie the last in order to make the weekend, but his tee shot found the sand, and his second shot landed 36 yards from the hole below the left bunker. He ended up with a bogey to go three over on the final four holes.

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy had six bogeys from the fifth through 13th holes in Round 1 en route to shooting a four-over 76 Thursday.

He still had a shot of jumping over the cut line Friday, but he went four over through the 12th hole to land at eight over heading into Amen Corner.

That stretch included a double bogey on the 10th, when McIlroy incurred a penalty stroke after his ball was lost in the bushes.

McIlroy did finish strong, posting birdies on both par-fives on Amen Corner mixed in with six pars. However, McIlroy has now missed the Masters cut for just the second time since first participating in the tournament in 2009.

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay entered the Masters ranked eighth in the PGA Tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green, but nothing went right for him Thursday and Friday.

Cantlay shot a seven-over 79 on Thursday, and his scorecard included double bogeys on No. 12 and No. 16.

The performance on No. 16 was particularly disappointing for Cantlay, who had just birdied No. 15 to move to four over for the tournament. He was still below the cut line at that point, but he was at least within striking distance of turning his tournament around.

However, Cantlay's tee shot found the pond on No. 16. After incurring a penalty stroke, he found the green from 25 feet out for bogey. Cantlay missed that putt and finished with the double bogey.

Not much went right Friday, as Cantlay saw his score drop to 11 over after a double bogey on the 11th.

It was an undoubtedly rough week for Cantlay, but he started the 2021 calendar year finishing 15th or better in his first four tournaments. He's not that far removed from achieving good form and could very well bounce back soon enough.

Brooks Koepka

Credit to Koepka for even playing this week after undergoing surgery for a kneecap dislocation and torn knee ligament on March 16.

Specifically, Koepka underwent a medial patellofemoral ligament repair, per Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel, and that typically requires six months of rehab.

Koepka was out there less than four weeks later, and naturally, he was rusty after playing his first professional rounds of golf since that surgery.

A tough stretch from the 10th through 14th holes Thursday ultimately led to Koepka's missed cut, as he shot four over during that stretch. He also started his second round with seven pars and four bogeys through 11 holes.

To Koepka's credit, he finished strong, going one under on the final seven holes for the week. However, his five-over score overall left him two shots short of the cut.

All statistics via Masters official website.