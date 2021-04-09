    Randy Moss' Son Thaddeus Cut by WFT Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVApril 9, 2021

    AP Photo/Alex Brandon

    The Washington Football Team announced five cuts ahead of the 2021 NFL draft Friday, including tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

    Moss went undrafted out of LSU in 2020 but signed with Washington as a free agent. He spent all last season on the team's injured reserve list following a Jones fracture in his right foot that was discovered during last year's combine.

    He is yet to appear in an NFL game.

    The 22-year-old began his college career at North Carolina State but really turned heads in 2019 after transferring to LSU. He was a key cog in an elite offense while finishing fourth on the team with 47 catches and 570 receiving yards.

    He caught two touchdowns in the national title game win over Clemson, helping LSU seal a perfect 15-0 season.

    Though he had just one year of starting experience in college, his upside was obvious as an athletic player with good size at 6'3", 249 pounds.

    Moss also has a notable pedigree as the son of one of the top receivers in NFL history.

    Washington has moved on from the young player, but there will likely be more opportunities for him going into the 2021 season.

