    Windhorst: Mavs' Jalen Brunson Was 'Pretty Much Untouchable' at NBA Trade Deadline

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 9, 2021

    Troy Fields/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Dallas Mavericks received calls before the March 25 trade deadline regarding backup guard Jalen Brunson, but they were not interested in dealing the ex-Villanova star.

    ESPN's Brian Windhorst relayed that news on his Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t RealGM Wiretap).

    "By the way, I heard that around the trade deadline the Mavericks got some calls about Jalen Brunson. And it basically like 'Luka's obviously untouchable and Jalen is pretty much untouchable. If you're going to offer LeBron, we'll listen.'

    "He's being viewed as a foundational core piece going forward."

    Brunson, 24, has been fantastic of late, averaging 16.4 points on 57.8 percent shooting, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in his last nine contests, per Basketball Reference. For the season, Brunson has averaged 13.1 points on 54.1 percent shooting (40.4 percent from three-point range).

    It's easy to see why Brunson would be untouchable.

    Thanks in part to his efforts, the Mavericks have gone 19-8 in their last 27 games to improve to 28-22, good enough for seventh in the Western Conference.

    Brunson is one of the NBA's best bench players, and he's an excellent asset to have if the Mavericks need someone to fill a role in the starting backcourt. The 6'1" guard has notably started 10 games this year.

    Brunson, a two-time national champion with Villanova, went 33rd overall to the Mavs in the 2018 NBA draft. He is the son of former NBA guard Rick Brunson.

