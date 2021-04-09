Masters 2021 Odds: Justin Rose Overtakes Spieth as Betting Favorite After Round 1

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After giving himself a four-stroke cushion over the field, Justin Rose is now the heavy favorite to win the 2021 Masters Tournament.

Rose is listed at +350 after shooting a seven-under 65 in his opening round, overtaking Jordan Spieth as the favorite in the year's first major.

Rose has held the 18-hole lead four times at the Masters, tied with Jack Nicklaus for the most in history. No other golfer has held the lead after Round 1 more than twice.

While the 40-year-old has been stellar at getting off to strong starts at Augusta National, he's never finished the job. Rose has narrowly missed donning a green jacket on several occasions, including two second-place finishes.

If there's a favorite to overtake Rose on the leaderboard, Spieth looks like a strong bet. Spieth is coming off his first win since 2017 at last week's Valero Texas Open and has been brilliant in his Masters career, winning in 2015 and finishing inside the top five four times.

Spieth is six strokes behind after shooting a one-under 71.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson shot a two-over 74 and hasn't won on the PGA Tour since last year's Masters Tournament. Johnson is nevertheless set at a solid 16-1 odds, with only 12 golfers shooting an under-par score in Round 1.