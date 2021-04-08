    Jets Rumors: Brian Hoyer Visiting NYJ in Free Agency After Sam Darnold Trade

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

    The New York Jets are set to host veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer for a visit Thursday.

    Brian Costello of the New York Post reported the Jets are considering signing Hoyer after trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers.

    Hoyer, who spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots, would likely serve as a backup to the quarterback they select with the No. 2 pick in this month's draft. BYU's Zach Wilson is overwhelmingly expected to be the selection.

    The Jets would be Hoyer's ninth NFL team. The 35-year-old has been a member of the Patriots, 49ers, Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears and Colts. He has thrown for 10,404 yards and 52 touchdowns against 35 interceptions for his career, posting a 16-23 record as a starter.

    Hoyer's most extensive period as a starting quarterback came in 2014 with the Browns, going 7-6 in 13 starts. 

    Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has familiarity with Hoyer dating back to that 2014 season when he was an intern. LaFleur was also the passing game coordinator when Hoyer was with the 49ers in 2017. 

