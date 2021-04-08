Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Antonio Brown Blocked Me on All Social Media Platforms

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he tried to reach out to former teammate Antonio Brown but is blocked on all social media platforms.

"Honestly bro, if I could reach out I would, but I can't," he said on The Michael Irvin Podcast (h/t TMZ Sports). "He's blocked me on all social media from Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter ... my phone number. And we just live our lives."

TMZ noted Smith-Schuster and Brown "butted heads" after Pittsburgh traded the latter to the Oakland Raiders in 2019.

Brown called him a "bum" and "Boo Boo Shoester," while Smith-Schuster said, "Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh."

Brown has faced plenty of legal trouble since that trade, including allegations of sexual assault and rape. The NFL suspended him eight games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

However, that didn't stop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from signing him for the stretch run of the 2020 campaign. They went on to win the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs.