Teddy Bridgewater Trade Rumors: 'Multiple Teams' Interested in Panthers QB

AP Photo/Brian Blanco

Teddy Bridgewater could have options in 2021.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "multiple teams are interested in talking to the Panthers" about the quarterback, who was in place to start for Carolina for the second straight year before the team traded for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Jets traded Darnold, the 2018 No. 3 pick, to the Panthers for a sixth-round pick in this year's draft and a second- and fourth-rounder in 2022.

Rapoport reported Tuesday that Carolina gave Bridgewater the go-ahead to talk with teams regarding a trade but also that the Panthers are "open to Bridgewater returning."

While Bridgewater has the chance to go elsewhere, Rapoport indicated Wednesday his days as a starter are over. Bridgewater started 15 games last season, posting career highs of 3,733 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He might also have to take a pay cut to $10 million, Rapoport said. The 28-year-old is due $17 million in 2021, per Spotrac.

According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the Denver Broncos and perhaps multiple NFC South teams are interested.

The Broncos depth chart includes the inexperienced trio of Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel. And in the NFC South, the New Orleans Saints are working with Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing just fine with Tom Brady and the Atlanta Falcons are still hanging on with Matt Ryan, each team lacks a backup.

Bridgewater hasn't found a home in the NFL, even after a Pro Bowl season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015. If he moves on from the Panthers, the 2014 first-round pick will play for his fourth team in seven years.