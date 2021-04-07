Jordan Howard, Eric Wilson Agree to 1-Year Contracts with Eagles

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles added a pair of players on both sides of the ball on Wednesday.

The team announced it re-signed running back Jordan Howard and inked linebacker Eric Wilson to one-year deals.

Howard appeared in two games for the Eagles in 2020 after playing in 10 for the team in 2019, with the run separated by a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins.

Wilson is coming off four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he appeared in every game.

Wilson, who went undrafted out of Cincinnati, saw his first time as a regular starter with the Vikings this season. He posted 122 tackles (62 solo) with nine quarterback hits, eight passes defended, three sacks and three interceptions. He also forced a fumble and recovered two.

The 6'1", 230-pounder will fit into a linebacker room that includes Alex Singleton and Darius Slay on the outside.

Howard, who was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie in 2016—when he starred for the Chicago Bears following his selection in the fifth round—hasn't managed to post statistics anywhere close to his breakout first year. He posted a career-high 1,313 yards with six touchdowns through 15 games that season.

He came to the Eagles in 2019, but he injured his shoulder and appeared in just 10 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Indiana product signed a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, but he was waived after five games, prompting his return to Philadelphia. He spent most of the season with the practice squad, appearing on just 18 offensive snaps through his two outings.

He'll slot in to a running back group that is headlined by Miles Sanders and Boston Scott.

Both moves will provide depth to an Eagles unit that ranked in the bottom tiers both offensively and defensively in 2020.