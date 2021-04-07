Canucks Announce 21 Players Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Devin Manky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Vancouver Canucks announced Wednesday that 25 members of the organization 21 players, including three from the taxi squad, and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement read:

"An ongoing investigation by Vancouver Coastal Health and club contact tracing staff attributes the source infection to a single individual obtained in a community setting, which has since been identified by public health as a public exposure location. Rapid spread of infection throughout the team indicates a link between contacts and the primary case."

ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported Sunday a few Vancouver players were in "rough shape" with symptoms from the coronavirus.

"Fatigue, dehydration...the symptoms are intense," one player's agent told Kaplan. "It's knocked a lot of guys out. Some can't even get out of bed."

Dr. Jim Bovard, the Canucks' team physician, said the health of the players, staff and their families remains the "utmost priority."

"This is a stark reminder of how quickly the virus can spread and its serious impact, even among healthy, young athletes," Bovard said.

The Canucks have played 37 of their 56 scheduled regular-season games amid the COVID-19 pause. That's in the middle of the league's current range of games played (35 to 41).

On Monday, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told the Canadian Press the Vancouver situation is "concerning from a health and safety standpoint, not necessarily from a scheduling standpoint." The league remains confident the team will be able to complete its 56-game slate.

The Canucks' games against the Calgary Flames on Thursday and Saturday have been postponed. Their next contest is scheduled for Monday on the road against the Edmonton Oilers.