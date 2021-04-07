Richard Sherman Doesn't Expect to Sign Free-Agent Contract Until After NFL Draft

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman doesn't think he'll be signing a contract until after the 2021 NFL draft.

The Stanford product said as much while discussing his free agency during Monday's episode of The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman (h/t Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area).

"Well, apparently we got to wait 'til the draft happens before anything else shakes out, because everybody has their hopes and dreams in the draft, which is understandable," Sherman said. "You turn 33, and then it's like, 'We'll wait until we get a young pup; and if we can't get a young pup, we'll take an old fool.' So that's where we're sitting."

It is something of a new reality for veteran players this offseason with the salary cap lower because of the money the COVID-19 pandemic cost the league during the 2020 campaign.

Once the draft is over and teams have fewer options to fill holes across their roster, more notable contract offers could be on the table for established players like Sherman.

There are also injury concerns for Sherman, who played just five games in 2020 because of a calf injury and ruptured his Achilles in 2017. While he missed just three combined games in 2018 and 2019, such concerns could be limiting his market as well.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Though he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers the past three seasons, Maiocco pointed out the NFC West team appears to have its starting cornerbacks in place after signing Emmanuel Moseley and bringing back Jason Verrett.

Whichever team ultimately signs Sherman will land one of the best cornerbacks of his generation.

The fifth-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft played his first seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and won a Super Bowl, reached four Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro three times.

The potential future Hall of Famer was also impressive as a Pro Bowler for the 49ers in 2019 when the team reached the Super Bowl.

He may be past his prime, but Sherman isn't that far removed from his 2019 performance. He will apparently just have to wait a bit longer to see which team he'll be suiting up for in 2021.