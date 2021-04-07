Peyton, Eli Manning to Launch NFT Artwork; Proceeds to Be Donated to Charity

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning announced the launch of the Manning Legacy Collection, an NFT digital artwork collection that will be released April 16.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday a portion of the proceeds from the art's sale on MakersPlace will go to organizations selected by the Manning brothers, Tackle Kids Cancer and the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.

The NFT, which stands for non-fungible token, marketplace has exploded in recent months with countless athletes and other celebrities releasing limited edition pieces of digital artwork and other collectibles.

NBA Top Shot helped jump-start the craze with the release of packs featuring limited edition highlights, which can be collected or traded. While some people collect as a hobby, much like sports trading cards, others see the various forms of NFTs as a type of investment.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, one of the first athletes to capitalize on the NFT craze, generated over $1.8 million in his first set of sales featuring limited artwork.

Further details about the Manning Legacy Collection weren't immediately released, but the brothers have plenty of NFL moments to highlight, led by their combined four Super Bowl championships.

Tackle Kids Cancer is a "philanthropic initiative to raise money for pediatric cancer research and patient care programs" at Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital and K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in New Jersey.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Peyton Manning Children's Hospital opened in 2003 as part of Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indy.