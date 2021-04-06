Deshaun Watson's Attorney Rusty Hardin Says Tony Buzbee Sought $100K Settlement

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Rusty Hardin, who is the attorney representing Deshaun Watson in regards to allegations of sexual assault made against the Houston Texans quarterback, responded to Tuesday's press conference from attorney Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee is representing a number of women who have made allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Watson.

As Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared, Hardin disputed the notion the lawsuit on behalf of Ashley Solis is not about money and said Buzzbee sought a $100,000 settlement:

This comes after Solis and Lauren Baxley publicly identified themselves as two of the plaintiffs in the 22 civil lawsuits against Watson.

"My name is Ashley Solis," she told reporters. "Remember that name. ... I was afraid. I'm not afraid anymore."

She said the lawsuit is not about the money and she wants to be sure "Deshaun Watson does not hurt another woman."

"Deshaun Watson assaulted me in my home," she said ... "I can no longer practice the profession I love most. I got into massage therapy to heal people. He took that away from me."

Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, who is an attorney representing Baxley, read a letter from her client that said Watson is a "predator with power" who has a "meticulously designed facade to keep his victims second-guessing themselves."

The letter continued, saying "every boundary from professional and therapeutic, to sexual and degrading, you crossed."

The NFL released a statement in response to the situation:

"The allegations are deeply disturbing and we take these issues very seriously. Immediately following news of the first allegations last month, and as has been reported, we initiated an investigation under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. We are continuing to closely monitor all developments in the matter."

On Friday, the Houston Police Department announced it is conducting an investigation after receiving a complaint concerning Watson, though the nature of the complaint has not been disclosed.

Hardin previously denied the allegations against Watson and released a statement that said they plan on fully cooperating with police.

Per Sarah Barshop of ESPN, Buzbee has filed 22 lawsuits against Watson since March 16. The attorney also told reporters he declined to represent five additional clients who made allegations against Watson.