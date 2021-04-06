    Bucs' Tom Brady Jokes He Keeps Playing Football for 'Free Trips to Disney World'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVApril 6, 2021

    Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

    Tom Brady got the Walt Disney World treatment after winning his latest Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

    He joked afterward on Tuesday that this was the only reason he kept playing football:

    Disney World has been hosting Super Bowl MVPs for decades, and no one has gotten a chance to take part more than Brady. The 43-year-old has now won seven championships in his career with the Buccaneers and New England Patriots, being named Super Bowl MVP a record five times.

    He earned the honors once again in February after he threw three touchdown passes in the 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

    Despite his advanced years, Brady is clearly still an elite player on the field and a kid at heart off it.

