Bucs' Tom Brady Jokes He Keeps Playing Football for 'Free Trips to Disney World'April 6, 2021
Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Tom Brady got the Walt Disney World treatment after winning his latest Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
He joked afterward on Tuesday that this was the only reason he kept playing football:
Disney World has been hosting Super Bowl MVPs for decades, and no one has gotten a chance to take part more than Brady. The 43-year-old has now won seven championships in his career with the Buccaneers and New England Patriots, being named Super Bowl MVP a record five times.
He earned the honors once again in February after he threw three touchdown passes in the 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Despite his advanced years, Brady is clearly still an elite player on the field and a kid at heart off it.
