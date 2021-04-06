    Packers' Aaron Rodgers Wants to Play QB, Host 'Jeopardy' at the Same Time

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVApril 6, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Patterson

    After his first episode hosting Jeopardy! aired Monday night, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers said he wants the job permanently. The catch is that he wants to film the show while still playing.

    "I feel like I could do both, which would be a lot of fun and a great challenge," Rodgers told Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

    The 37-year-old clarified that he had no interest in retiring soon.

    "That’s not what I want do," Rodgers said. "I want to keep playing."

    The quarterback proved last year he can still get it done on the field, winning the NFL MVP award after throwing 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions. On Monday, he proved he also has a knack for game-show hosting:

    Rodgers is clearly seeking a second job as Jeopardy! searches for a the long-term replacement for Alex Trebek.

