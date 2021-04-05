Video: Aaron Rodgers Trolled on Jeopardy over Packers FG in NFC Title Game

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers began his two-week stint as guest host of Jeopardy! on Monday, and the most important question has already been answered by Rodgers himself.

In Final Jeopardy, two-day champion Scott Shewfelt wasn't sure of the correct answer, so he took the opportunity to ask Rodgers a question:

Shewfelt was referring to the NFC Championship Game, when head coach Matt LaFleur elected to kick a field goal rather than try for a touchdown and two-point conversion with the Packers down by eight points at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 8-yard line with 2:09 left to play.

The Packers got three points, but they didn't get the ball back and fell to the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Rodgers told reporters afterward he had nothing to do with the choice to go for three.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Rodgers—who won Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015—said he would be interested in taking over for the late Alex Trebek full-time.

Rodgers didn't mention when he would like to do so, however. The quarterback is on the Packers' books through 2023, but they could save more than $22 million by trading or releasing him after the 2021 season, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

The 37-year-old said Monday he feels the same way about his NFL future as he did last year after the Packers traded up to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.



"I meant what I said last year about really being at peace with the whole thing, and that hasn't changed," he told McAfee (h/t Demovsky). "I feel good about the way I played. Feel good about the way I led. ... Everything else is kind of for speculation, and I'm sure there will be plenty of it."