Buccaneers GM on Carlton Davis' Use of Anti-Asian Slur: 'Words Carry Weight'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht released a statement regarding Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis' use of an anti-Asian slur on Twitter:

"We have been in communication with Carlton regarding his social media post from Sunday evening. Carlton has been an active member of our Social Justice Player Board over the past two seasons and has played a key role in our organizational support for finding peaceful and productive ways to bring attention to societal issues that have plagued our country for many years.

"Words carry weight and it is incumbent upon all of us to have a thorough understanding of the words we choose and the effect they may have on others. We look forward to working with Carlton to find appropriate ways to learn from this experience and continue our joint efforts to put an end to all forms of social and racial injustices."

Davis sent a tweet that read "Gotta stop letting g--ks in Miami." He then sent two follow-up tweets apologizing and explaining his use of the term:

Davis, 24, has played with the Bucs for three seasons.

