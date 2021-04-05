    Buccaneers GM on Carlton Davis' Use of Anti-Asian Slur: 'Words Carry Weight'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 5, 2021

    Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht released a statement regarding Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis' use of an anti-Asian slur on Twitter:

    "We have been in communication with Carlton regarding his social media post from Sunday evening. Carlton has been an active member of our Social Justice Player Board over the past two seasons and has played a key role in our organizational support for finding peaceful and productive ways to bring attention to societal issues that have plagued our country for many years.

    "Words carry weight and it is incumbent upon all of us to have a thorough understanding of the words we choose and the effect they may have on others. We look forward to working with Carlton to find appropriate ways to learn from this experience and continue our joint efforts to put an end to all forms of social and racial injustices."

    Davis sent a tweet that read "Gotta stop letting g--ks in Miami." He then sent two follow-up tweets apologizing and explaining his use of the term:

    Davis, 24, has played with the Bucs for three seasons.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Related

      Rodgers: 'Nothing's Really Changed' on Contract Situation

      Rodgers: 'Nothing's Really Changed' on Contract Situation
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rodgers: 'Nothing's Really Changed' on Contract Situation

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Deshaun Watson Facing 22 Suits

      A licensed aesthetician has filed a civil lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct by the Texans QB

      Deshaun Watson Facing 22 Suits
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Deshaun Watson Facing 22 Suits

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Fitzgerald Expected to Retire

      NFL executives believe the 11-time Pro Bowl Cards WR will retire rather than return for an 18th season (The Athletic)

      Fitzgerald Expected to Retire
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Fitzgerald Expected to Retire

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Falcons, Lions May Trade Down

      Atlanta (No. 4) and Detroit (No. 7) among teams willing to trade back in first round of the draft (MMQB)

      Falcons, Lions May Trade Down
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Falcons, Lions May Trade Down

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report