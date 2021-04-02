    Porter Moser Reportedly Accepts Oklahoma HC Job After Run at Loyola-Chicago

    Blake Schuster
April 2, 2021
    Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    Loyola University Chicago head coach Porter Moser is the next head coach at the University of Oklahoma, accepting the job Friday following the retirement of Lon Kruger, according to multiple reports. 

    The Ramblers reportedly offered Moser a ten-year deal to remain with the mid-major program but couldn't keep him from leaving for the Big 12 program, per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. 

    In eight seasons at LUC, Moser compiled a 188-140 record, reached the Final Four in 2018 and went back to the Sweet Sixteen this year. The 52-year-old Illinois native moves onto his fourth head coaching job after previous stints at Illinois State (2003-2007) and Arkansas-Little Rock (2000-2003).

