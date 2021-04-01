    49ers' George Kittle Tweets He's Joining Jaguars in April Fools' Day Joke

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 2, 2021

    AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

    If Thursday was any other day but April Fools' Day, Jacksonville Jaguars fans would have been ecstatic.

    Instead, they will have to continue cheering for a team that doesn't have George Kittle lining up at tight end.

    The San Francisco 49ers tight end tweeted that he was joining the Jaguars on Thursday in an April Fools' Day joke:

    That it was just a joke is surely a relief for 49ers fans considering Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the league as a two-time Pro Bowler who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in 2018 and 2019.

    Jacksonville will just have to stick with head coach Urban Meyer and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence—assuming that is who it selects with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft—as the major additions of its offseason.

    Related

      Falcons Will Host London Game

      ATL will play one of their home games in London in 2021, date and opponent are TBD (ESPN)

      Falcons Will Host London Game
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Falcons Will Host London Game

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Why 49ers winners with Bengals matchup in 17-game 2021 NFL schedule

      Why 49ers winners with Bengals matchup in 17-game 2021 NFL schedule
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Why 49ers winners with Bengals matchup in 17-game 2021 NFL schedule

      RSN
      via RSN

      Kyle Juszczyk-Mike McDaniel rapport made 49ers perfect free agency fit

      Kyle Juszczyk-Mike McDaniel rapport made 49ers perfect free agency fit
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Kyle Juszczyk-Mike McDaniel rapport made 49ers perfect free agency fit

      RSN
      via RSN

      The Chiefs proposed a new rule to expand restrictions on jersey numbers

      The Chiefs proposed a new rule to expand restrictions on jersey numbers
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      The Chiefs proposed a new rule to expand restrictions on jersey numbers

      Kyle Posey
      via Niners Nation