49ers' George Kittle Tweets He's Joining Jaguars in April Fools' Day Joke

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

If Thursday was any other day but April Fools' Day, Jacksonville Jaguars fans would have been ecstatic.

Instead, they will have to continue cheering for a team that doesn't have George Kittle lining up at tight end.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end tweeted that he was joining the Jaguars on Thursday in an April Fools' Day joke:

That it was just a joke is surely a relief for 49ers fans considering Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the league as a two-time Pro Bowler who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in 2018 and 2019.

Jacksonville will just have to stick with head coach Urban Meyer and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence—assuming that is who it selects with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft—as the major additions of its offseason.