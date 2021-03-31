NFL Rumors: Bears' George H. McCaskey Voted Against 17-Game Schedule

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Even though NFL owners approved the league's expansion to a 17-game regular-season schedule, the voting was reportedly not unanimous among the 32 teams.

Per ESPN's Seth Wickersham, Chicago Bears chairman George H. McCaskey voted against increasing the schedule from 16 to 17 games during Tuesday's videoconference meeting.

The league officially announced on Tuesday that the 17-game season will begin in 2021.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement about the decision after the owners voted:

"This is a monumental moment in NFL history. The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world."

One significant part of the new collective bargaining agreement that was ratified in March 2020 gave owners the right to vote on extending the regular season by one game as soon as the 2021 season.

Players will receive 48.5 percent of the league's revenue in seasons with a 17th game, an increase from 47 percent from the previous CBA.

This marks the first time that the NFL has expanded its regular-season schedule since adopting the 16-game format prior to the 1978 season.

The Bears made the playoffs last season with an 8-8 record. They lost to the New Orleans Saints 21-9 in the NFC Wild Card Round.