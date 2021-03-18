Zach Ertz Trade Has to 'Make Sense for Both Sides,' Eagles GM Howie Roseman Says

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are open to trading Zach Ertz, but they'll be selective when exploring a deal.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said a trade of Ertz has to "make sense for both sides" before it can happen.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles gave Ertz's camp permission to seek a trade earlier this week, and "several teams have been engaged."

Ertz's future with the Eagles has been a popular topic since he made it clear before Week 1 last year that he was unhappy with how offseason negotiations on a new deal went.

Rapoport noted in September that talks between Ertz and the Eagles "came to an abrupt halt" because the team made a proposal with less guaranteed money than what it offered in November 2019.

The market for tight ends was reset last offseason, starting with Austin Hooper's four-year, $42 million deal with the Cleveland Browns that included $23 million guaranteed. George Kittle broke that threshold when he signed a five-year, $75 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers that has $40 million in guaranteed money.

The same day Kittle received his extension, Travis Kelce got a four-year deal from the Kansas City Chiefs with $22.75 million guaranteed.

Ertz has one season remaining on the five-year extension he signed in January 2016.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Ertz has spent his entire eight-year career in Philadelphia. The 30-year-old ranks second in franchise history with 561 receptions and fifth with 6,078 receiving yards.

A high-ankle sprain limited Ertz to 11 games last season. He set career lows with 335 yards and one touchdown and tied his career low with 36 receptions.