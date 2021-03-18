Zach Ertz Trade Has to 'Make Sense for Both Sides,' Eagles GM Howie Roseman Says

Zach Ertz Trade Has to 'Make Sense for Both Sides,' Eagles GM Howie Roseman SaysMarch 18, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles are open to trading Zach Ertz, but they'll be selective when exploring a deal.
Speaking to reporters Thursday, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said a trade of Ertz has to "make sense for both sides" before it can happen.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles gave Ertz's camp permission to seek a trade earlier this week, and "several teams have been engaged."
Ertz's future with the Eagles has been a popular topic since he made it clear before Week 1 last year that he was unhappy with how offseason negotiations on a new deal went.
Rapoport noted in September that talks between Ertz and the Eagles "came to an abrupt halt" because the team made a proposal with less guaranteed money than what it offered in November 2019.
The market for tight ends was reset last offseason, starting with Austin Hooper's four-year, $42 million deal with the Cleveland Browns that included $23 million guaranteed. George Kittle broke that threshold when he signed a five-year, $75 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers that has $40 million in guaranteed money.
The same day Kittle received his extension, Travis Kelce got a four-year deal from the Kansas City Chiefs with $22.75 million guaranteed.
Ertz has one season remaining on the five-year extension he signed in January 2016.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Ertz has spent his entire eight-year career in Philadelphia. The 30-year-old ranks second in franchise history with 561 receptions and fifth with 6,078 receiving yards.
A high-ankle sprain limited Ertz to 11 games last season. He set career lows with 335 yards and one touchdown and tied his career low with 36 receptions.
