    Video: Tom Brady Throws TD Pass to Drew Brees' Son After Bucs Beat Saints

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 18, 2021

    Chris Graythen

    Competitors on the field but very much friends off it.

    That is how Tom Brady and Drew Brees can be described following Sunday's playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Brady's Buccaneers got the best of Brees' Saints in a 30-20 victory, that didn't stop the two legends from meeting up on the field and sharing a memorable moment with their families in the aftermath.

    As James Palmer of NFL Network shared, Brady and Brees hugged each other, and the former threw a touchdown pass to the latter's son.

    While Sunday may have been the last time they face each other in an NFL game if one or both retires, they will forever be linked to each other as legendary quarterbacks who played during the same era.

    They are Nos. 1 and 2 on the all-time pass completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns leaderboards, although Brady has the six-to-one advantage when it comes to Super Bowl rings.

    He will look to make it seven following Sunday's win.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Saints Must Prepare for Brees' Departure

      The end of an era. @SOBO55 explains how New Orleans must now get ready for the possibility of life without Drew Brees 📲

      Saints Must Prepare for Brees' Departure
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Saints Must Prepare for Brees' Departure

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Conference Championships Set🍿

      ▪ Bucs vs. Packers at 3:05pm ET ▪ Bills vs. Chiefs at 6:40pm ET

      Conference Championships Set🍿
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Conference Championships Set🍿

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Chargers Hire Brandon Staley as HC

      LAC are hiring Rams DC Brandon Staley to be their new head coach

      Chargers Hire Brandon Staley as HC
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chargers Hire Brandon Staley as HC

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Lions to Hire Dan Campbell as HC

      Lions expected to hire Saints assistant as their new head coach (Schefter)

      Report: Lions to Hire Dan Campbell as HC
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Lions to Hire Dan Campbell as HC

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report