Video: Tom Brady Throws TD Pass to Drew Brees' Son After Bucs Beat Saints

Chris Graythen

Competitors on the field but very much friends off it.

That is how Tom Brady and Drew Brees can be described following Sunday's playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Brady's Buccaneers got the best of Brees' Saints in a 30-20 victory, that didn't stop the two legends from meeting up on the field and sharing a memorable moment with their families in the aftermath.

As James Palmer of NFL Network shared, Brady and Brees hugged each other, and the former threw a touchdown pass to the latter's son.

While Sunday may have been the last time they face each other in an NFL game if one or both retires, they will forever be linked to each other as legendary quarterbacks who played during the same era.

They are Nos. 1 and 2 on the all-time pass completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns leaderboards, although Brady has the six-to-one advantage when it comes to Super Bowl rings.

He will look to make it seven following Sunday's win.