Reports: Josh McDaniels, Eric Bieniemy to Interview for Eagles Head Coaching Job

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly adding two candidates to their list of potential head coaches.

Per Bo Wulf and Zac Jackson of The Athletic, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will meet with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie in Florida on Sunday.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles have requested permission to speak with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Since firing Doug Pederson after five seasons on Monday, the Eagles have been lining up a number of head coaching candidates they want to speak with.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Philadelphia will interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

It's unclear when Staley will be able to meet with the Eagles, as the Rams are scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday afternoon.

Bieniemy is also coaching in the playoffs, with the Chiefs hosting the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. The 51-year-old has already interviewed with five teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and New York Jets.

Three of those vacancies have since been filled, with Urban Meyer going to Jacksonville, Robert Saleh going to New York and Arthur Smith landing in Atlanta.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

McDaniels has spent the past nine seasons as New England's offensive coordinator. He's been with the organization for 17 seasons dating back to 2001. The 44-year-old went 11-17 in parts of two seasons as head coach for the Denver Broncos from 2009-10.

In February 2018, the Indianapolis Colts announced McDaniels as their new head coach. He withdrew from the job on the same day, opting instead to remain with the Patriots.

The Eagles fired Pederson after finishing last in the NFC East with a 4-11-1 record in 2020.