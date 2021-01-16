    Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott 'Coming Along Great' in Recovery from Ankle Injury

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly "coming along great" in his recovery from ankle surgery, which brought his 2020 season to an end in October.

    Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update on Prescott's progress Saturday, with the Cowboys hopeful he'll return "better than ever:"

                       

