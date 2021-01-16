Carson Wentz's 'Rogue' Actions During Eagles' 2020 Season Detailed in New Report

Christian Petersen

In addition to a bad season on the field, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was reportedly making things difficult for the organization behind the scenes.

Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Wentz's decision-making during games was described as going "rogue" when he would make "bizarre kills that made no sense" on plays called by head coach Doug Pederson.

In addition to those questionable decisions, one unnamed veteran player told McLane that Wentz's inability to accept responsibility for costing the team games is "a problem because he can’t get it corrected.”

McLane noted that some members of the Eagles organization feel the team gave Wentz too much power, particularly in the wake of their Super Bowl win after the 2017 season.

"They allowed him too much influence in the draft, free agency, and coaching decisions," McLane wrote. "And while he played a large role in getting to the title game, and to the postseason the next two years, he has only six playoff snaps in five years to his name."

One unnamed source told McLane that Wentz seems to have the perspective that's "kind of like whoever’s coaching him is working for him."

As the wheels were falling off for Philadelphia and Wentz in 2020, Wentz remained the starting quarterback. The 28-year-old was sacked an NFL-high 50 times and tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions, despite not playing in the last four games. His 57.4 completion percentage ranked 34th out of 35 qualified quarterbacks.

It took until the third quarter of the Eagles' Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers for Wentz to get benched in favor of Jalen Hurts. McLane, though, noted one offensive lineman went to the coaching staff around the time of the team's bye in Week 9 to request the rookie play.

Hurts started each of the Eagles' last four games, though he was replaced by Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter in Week 17 against the Washington Football Team.

After wrapping up a 4-11-1 season, the Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson on Jan. 11.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Philadelphia is telling coaching candidates that it does "believe" in Wentz and wants him back for next season.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on Jan. 3 that Wentz planned to ask for a trade this offseason because his relationship with Pederson was "fractured beyond repair."

If Wentz still wants to be moved despite Pederson's departure, the Eagles may have some difficulty trying to trade the former first-round pick regardless. He has a $34.67 million cap hit with a $59.2 million dead cap number in 2021, per Spotrac.

Philadelphia is projected to be $63 million over the salary cap next season.

Wentz is at an age where he could be a reclamation project for an organization in need of a quarterback. He's just one year removed from throwing for 4,039 yards, 27 touchdowns and completing 63.9 percent of his passes with a receiving corps that was depleted by injuries.

The Eagles have several significant decisions to make this offseason that could determine how long it takes them to get back into contention in the NFC East.