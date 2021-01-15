Report: Seahawks' Josh Gordon's Reinstatement Rescinded, Suspended Indefinitely

Icon Sportswire

The NFL has rescinded the reinstatement of Seattle Seahawks wideout Josh Gordon, again suspending him indefinitely, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Gordon had been working his way back onto the field this year and was expected to play in Weeks 16 and 17. However, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported Dec. 22 that the wideout hadn't met the terms of his conditional reinstatement and thus could not practice or play in games. Gordon did not play a snap in 2020.

Gordon had previously been suspended multiple times for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse, leading the NFL to indefinitely suspend him in December 2019.

The latest chapter marks the sixth time the 29-year-old has been suspended. He's set to become a free agent in 2021.

It's unclear if or when he will get another opportunity to continue his NFL career.

The Baylor product last played in Week 14 in 2019, hauling in one catch for 58 yards in a 30-24 victory for Seattle over the Carolina Panthers.

Gordon previously played for the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns but has missed two full seasons because of suspensions.

The NFL has appeared willing to give him multiple chances to return to play in the past. It's unclear how many more opportunities he'll get.

For now, Gordon will need to meet the league's requirements off the field before he can think about stepping back onto it. If that day comes, he'll likely need to find a team willing to take a chance on him as well.

That hasn't been a problem in the past, but it might be one going forward.