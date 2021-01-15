    Patrick Mahomes Likes Odell Beckham Jr.'s Tweet Predicting Browns Win vs. Chiefs

    Adam WellsJanuary 16, 2021
    (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire

    Patrick Mahomes doesn't need motivation to play great, but the Kansas City Chiefs superstar isn't shy about keeping track of bulletin-board material. 

    Ahead of Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against Cleveland, Mahomes liked this tweet by injured Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.:

    The Browns are playing with house money this weekend. They are coming off a 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card game on Sunday. It was the franchise's first postseason victory since Jan. 1, 1995, against the New England Patriots. 

    Cleveland is also expected to get Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio, cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson and head coach Kevin Stefanski back after all four missed the Steelers game because of COVID-19 protocols. 

    Despite the Browns' good vibes right now, taking on the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium is a different task than what they faced last week. 

    The reigning Super Bowl champions led the NFL with a 14-2 record during the regular season. Mahomes has thrown for 1,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions in five career playoff games. He has also run for three TDs during that 4-1 span. 

