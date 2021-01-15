    James Harden Says His Conditioning is 'Great' amid Rumors About Weight

    James Harden is not going to take the bait when it comes to questions about his physique and fitness. 

    In his first press conference as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, Harden was asked about his conditioning and responded with a one-word answer and will let his performance fill in the blanks. 

    Questions have swirled about Harden's off-season training since he rejoined the Houston Rockets after missing a game for health and safety reasons to begin the year. Harden responded by scoring 44 points with 17 assists against the Portland Trail Blazers and quieted any doubters. 

    He'll look to do the same again as a notorious New York press pool poses those same questions in public now. 

    None of it will matter as long as the Nets are winning. With Harden lining up next to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, that's likely to be the case. 

    In the meantime, Harden won't be giving the press any quotes on his physical fitness that his performance on the floor can't answer. 

