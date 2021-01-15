Saints' Dan Campbell Reportedly Front-Runner for Lions' Vacant HC Job

Icon Sportswire

New Orleans Saints tight ends coach and assistant head coach Dan Campbell is reportedly in the driver's seat when it comes to landing the Detroit Lions' head coaching job.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Campbell is the favorite to be the Lions' new head coach, although he can't interview in person until the Saints' season ends, meaning the sides are in a holding pattern currently.

It is possible the Saints' season could come to an end Sunday night when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Campbell has served in that role with the Saints since 2016. Before that, he spent six seasons with the Miami Dolphins in various roles, but primarily as tight ends coach.

After the Dolphins fired head coach Joe Philbin in 2015, Campbell took over as Miami's interim head coach and went 5-7.

Prior to becoming an NFL coach, Campbell spent 11 years in the league as a tight end with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Lions and Saints.

Campbell, who was a third-round pick out of Texas A&M in 1999, appeared in 114 career regular-season games and finished with 91 receptions for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Although he didn't play for the Saints in 2009 and spent the entire year on injured reserve, he received a Super Bowl ring, as the Saints won it all that year.

Campbell spent three of his 11 NFL seasons with the Lions, so there is already familiarity between him and the organization.

If Campbell does land the job, he will take over a team that went 5-11 in 2020 and hasn't reached the playoffs since 2016.

Detroit is stuck in a difficult NFC North with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears all experiencing more success than them in recent years.

The Lions do have some talented, young players, however, including running back D'Andre Swift, tight end T.J. Hockenson and cornerback Jeff Okudah, among others.

Perhaps the biggest question mark is whether the Lions intend to move forward with 32-year-old veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

Campbell would bring a winning pedigree with him to Detroit, as the Saints have won the NFC South in each of the past four seasons.