Falcons Rumors: Titans OC Arthur Smith Offered Head Coaching Job

Icon Sportswire

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly offered their head coaching job to Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the news Friday.

Smith has been one of the hottest names on the coaching carousel. The Philadelphia Eagles came away "really impressed" from their interview with him, per NFL reporter Derrick Gunn.

Perhaps sensing the coaching market is going to start moving rapidly after Robert Saleh, another top-tier candidate, accepted the New York Jets' job, the Falcons are moving quickly in their effort to snap up Smith before he attracts even more attention.

The 38-year-old Tennessee native has 14 years of coaching experience, including 12 seasons at the NFL level. At the professional level, he first worked with the Washington Football Team in the defensive quality control department in 2007 and 2008. He joined the Titans' organization in 2011.

He spent the past decade working his way through the ranks with his home-state club. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. The team, which ranked 25th in total offense in 2018, improved to 12th last year and second this season under his guidance.

"Arthur would do a great job [as a head coach]," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters. "I've got a lot of respect for Arthur. [He] hasn't worked telephones and tried to undercut anybody. He's always come to work. I have a lot of trust in Arthur as a person, first and foremost."

Meanwhile, the Falcons are coming off three consecutive playoff-less seasons and posted a 4-12 record during the 2020 campaign. Head coach Dan Quinn, who led the team to Super Bowl LI, was fired in October following an 0-5 start.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Smith would be expected to revitalize an offense led by quarterback Matt Ryan and one of the NFL's best wide receiver tandems, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. The unit ranked 16th in points per game (24.8) in 2020.

If he accepts the Atlanta job, there would be four head coaching vacancies remaining: the Eagles, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers.