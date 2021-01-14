Cowboys News: Jaylon Smith Undergoes Offseason Surgery on Wrist Injury

Andy Lyons

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith had surgery Thursday to repair his left wrist injury, the team announced Thursday.

While Smith was listed on the injury report periodically throughout the season, he appeared in all 16 games for the third consecutive season.

The fourth-year veteran is the second Cowboys starter to have surgery this offseason. Amari Cooper had ankle surgery last week, according to the team.

