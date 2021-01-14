    Cowboys News: Jaylon Smith Undergoes Offseason Surgery on Wrist Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJanuary 15, 2021

    Andy Lyons

    Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith had surgery Thursday to repair his left wrist injury, the team announced Thursday.

    While Smith was listed on the injury report periodically throughout the season, he appeared in all 16 games for the third consecutive season.

    The fourth-year veteran is the second Cowboys starter to have surgery this offseason. Amari Cooper had ankle surgery last week, according to the team. 

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      OBJ Calling a Browns Win

      Odell letting everyone know not to sleep on Cleveland vs. Chiefs: ‘Don’t be surprised this weekend when they win’ 📸

      OBJ Calling a Browns Win
      NFL logo
      NFL

      OBJ Calling a Browns Win

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Playoff Bracket Odds and Predictions

      NFL Playoff Bracket Odds and Predictions
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Playoff Bracket Odds and Predictions

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Why the Cowboys Should Revisit Jadeveon Clowney

      Why the Cowboys Should Revisit Jadeveon Clowney
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Why the Cowboys Should Revisit Jadeveon Clowney

      Alex Austin
      via NFL Analysis Network

      Revisiting the 2018 QB Draft Class Three Years Later

      Revisiting the 2018 QB Draft Class Three Years Later
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Revisiting the 2018 QB Draft Class Three Years Later

      Jeff Kerr
      via CBSSports.com