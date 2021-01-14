Report: WFT to Interview 49ers' Martin Mayhew, Titans' Ryan Cowden for GM Job

Icon Sportswire

The Washington Football Team is making headway in its search for a general manager.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team interviewed Tennessee Titans VP of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden for the job on Thursday and was planning to round out the week with San Francisco 49ers VP of Player Personnel Martin Mayhew on Friday.

Head coach Ron Rivera has managed personnel duties in his first season with the team.

"There’s more to this position than meets the eye,” Rivera said during an interview Monday with 106.7 The Fan (h/t Ben Standig of The Athletic). “There’s so much operational stuff that’s involved, as well. There’s a lot to it. This is not just picking players and making decisions on contracts or hiring coaches or what have you. It is a big task.”

Cowden has worked with the Titans since 2016, having joined the franchise after working for the Carolina Panthers for 16 seasons, where he rose to be the assistant director of college scouting. He also worked as a national and senior college scout for the franchise. Throughout his time in Carolina, the Panthers won two NFC championships and five division titles.

He was promoted to his current position in Nashville in 2018.

Mayhew has worked in his current role in San Francisco for the past two seasons, having previously served as the team's senior personnel executive for two seasons. He joined the 49ers from the New York Giants, where he was the director of football operations/special projects.

His longest NFL tenure—and his general manager experience—came with the Detroit Lions, where he spent 15 seasons (2001-15). He spent seven years as the team's general manager, drafting stars including Matthew Stafford and signing wide receiver Golden Tate in free agency.

After Washington's 7-9 campaign, which finished with a wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, either of the candidates would be a boost to Rivera's personnel department.