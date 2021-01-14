Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson to Deshaun Watson: 'Make Some Moves' Amid Rumors

James Gilbert

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson reached out to quarterback Deshaun Watson amid rumors he could seek a trade from the Houston Texans.

Patterson, an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, urged Watson to "make some moves" in a Twitter post Thursday:

The 25-year-old Clemson product, the Texans' first-round pick in 2017, has become the focus of attention as Houston reworks its organizational structure after head coach Bill O'Brien, who also served as general manager in 2020, was fired in October.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Watson was bothered by the Texans' decision to hire New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio as their general manager because they didn't inform him they had decided to hire Caserio and neither "considered nor consulted" the people he recommended for the position.

In addition, the three-time Pro Bowl selection "quietly broached with teammates the possibility of requesting a trade," per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Former Texans wide receivers Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins also weighed in on the situation:

Although Houston likely won't be happy active players like Hopkins, who played for the franchise from 2013 through 2019, and Patterson are talking to a player under contract, it's unclear whether the NFL would consider either post a case of tampering.

Watson is signed to the Texans through the 2025 season as part of a four-year, $156 million contract.

So far, there's nothing to suggest the team would even consider trading the South Carolina native, who finished second in the NFL in passer rating (112.4) during the regular season. He'd leave a void that'd be almost impossible to fill in the short term since the team doesn't have its first-round pick in 2021.

Other players around the league are clearly taking notice of his frustration in Houston, though.