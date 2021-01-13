2021 Stanley Cup Odds: Avalanche, Lightning Named Preseason Betting Favorites

Dave Sandford

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the defending Stanley Cup champions, but it's the Colorado Avalanche that are the betting favorites to win the 2021 title.

The Avalanche are listed at +650 to raise the Cup this season ($100 bet wins $650), just ahead of the Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights, according to DraftKings:

Colorado was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs last season but were without some key players in the loss to the Dallas Stars. The team should be back to full strength in 2021 while adding Devon Toews, Brandon Saad and more this offseason.

Of course, the Avalanche also have two of the top young players in the NHL in Hart Trophy finalist Nathan McKinnon and Calder Trophy winner Cale Makar. It could make this a dangerous squad this season.

The Lightning also aren't going to go away after cruising to a title last year, although losing Nikita Kucherov to hip surgery will hurt after he led the team in both goals and assists last season.

There is likely enough depth to overcome the lost production, but the loss has created question marks going into the year.

The Detroit Red Wings are the biggest long shots at 300-1 to win it all after finishing with by far the fewest points in the NHL last season.

